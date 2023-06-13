Rockies beat sloppy Red Sox 4-3 in 10 after rain delay

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Pivetta walked Randal Grichuk to force in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, first baseman Triston Casas booted a potential inning-ending grounder and the Colorado Rockies beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Monday night in a matchup of last-place teams. The game was rain delayed for 1 hour, 29 minutes after Colorado scored twice in the top of the 10th, giving the Rockies a similar victory to a day earlier. Owning the NL’s worst record coming into the day, the Rockies have won two straight after a six-game losing streak.

