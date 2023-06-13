Nuggets players of past take part in celebrating 1st NBA title in team history

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets’ NBA title of course meant so much to Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and the rest of the cast. But they brought along a lot of other people for the ride. Nuggets greats like David Thompson, Dan Issel and Bobby Jones, who helped lead the team to its last finals appearance, in 1976, as members of the ABA. And former coaches like Larry Brown, Doug Moe and George Karl. This championship was for all the players who ever wore a rainbow uniform or any other version of a Nuggets jersey. The Nuggets’ 47th NBA season ended with confetti, a trophy and a parade Thursday through the streets of downtown.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.