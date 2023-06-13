Nuggets become first NBA champion in this format to not face a top-3 seed

In terms of opponent seeding, Denver’s run to this NBA championship was unlike any other since the league went to the 16-team playoff format 40 seasons ago. The Nuggets’ road to this title saw them beat No. 8 Minnesota in the Western Conference quarterfinals, No. 4 Phoenix in the West semifinals, the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the West finals and then the East’s No. 8 seed in Miami in the NBA Finals. The Nuggets are the first champion in the 16-team format that didn’t have to play a No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed on their way to the title.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.