Butler starts too late, Heat fall in Game 5 after stunning run to NBA Finals

DENVER (AP) — Jimmy Butler found his scoring touch in the fourth quarter and gave the Miami Heat a late lead and hopes of staying alive. But after carrying the Heat past the powerful Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics during a stunning run through the Eastern Conference, Butler couldn’t lead them over the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. Butler scored 13 of his 21 points in the final quarter after struggling all night in Game 5. He had all but five of Miami’s points in the fourth quarter, too. But he also had a costly turnover in the final 30 seconds and a missed long-range jumper.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.