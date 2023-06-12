Bang! ABC/ESPN’s Breen enters rarified air in Game 5 of NBA Finals with 100th broadcast
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
Mike Breen is currently the dean of television announcers for the NBA Finals and he is about to enter rarified air space. The ABC/ESPN announcer will reach another milestone on Monday night in Game 5 of the Denver-Miami series. It will be Breen’s 100th NBA Finals broadcast, making him the third basketball announcer on radio or television to reach that mark. He’ll be the sixth U.S. play-by-play voice, including the World Series and Stanley Cup Final.