Bang! ABC/ESPN’s Breen enters rarified air in Game 5 of NBA Finals with 100th broadcast

Mike Breen is currently the dean of television announcers for the NBA Finals and he is about to enter rarified air space. The ABC/ESPN announcer will reach another milestone on Monday night in Game 5 of the Denver-Miami series. It will be Breen’s 100th NBA Finals broadcast, making him the third basketball announcer on radio or television to reach that mark. He’ll be the sixth U.S. play-by-play voice, including the World Series and Stanley Cup Final.

