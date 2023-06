Kevin Love missed Miami’s team flight to Denver for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. He had the best possible excuse. Love and his wife, Kate Bock, became parents on Saturday. Love flew to Denver on his own, arriving in time for the team’s film session and media responsibilities on Sunday. Game 5 is Monday, with the Nuggets leading the Heat 3-1 in the series. Love plans to play.

