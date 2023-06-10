The road of Ish: On NBA-record 13th different team, Nuggets well-traveled guard 1 win from title

DENVER (AP) — Well-traveled point guard Ish Smith is on his NBA-record 13th different team with the Denver Nuggets. It’s proving to be lucky No. 13, too. The Nuggets sit one win away from the franchise’s first championship. It hardly matters to Smith that he doesn’t play much, because he has the best seat in the house on the bench to encourage his teammates. He’s become a quasi-assistant coach and a voice that resonates in the locker room. Game 5 at home on Monday night will be a chance to clinch the series against Miami.

