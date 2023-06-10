Game 4 of NBA Finals briefly delayed to check one of the rims

MIAMI (AP) — Game 4 of the NBA Finals was delayed for about nine minutes after Miami’s Bam Adebayo appeared to bend one of the rims on a missed dunk attempt. It happened with 2:07 left in the third quarter Friday. Adebayo missed a two-hand dunk try, hung onto the rim for a moment or two afterward and that’s when someone noticed that the basket didn’t appear to be level. Play was stopped and within about five minutes, a ladder was brought onto the court for someone to climb up and investigate.

