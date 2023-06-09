Vegas water agency empowered to limit home water flows in future

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada is taking a big step toward limiting the amount of Colorado River water used in the Las Vegas area. Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed a law giving Las Vegas-area water managers the levers to limit the flow of water to single-family homes. The measure lets the Southern Nevada Water Authority restrict the amount of water to homes, but only if the federal government further dials back Nevada’s share of water drawn from the river. The new law pushes southern Nevada ahead of other places in efforts to crack down on water wasters amid ongoing drought in the river that serves 40 million people in the U.S. West.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.