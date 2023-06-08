Arizona president says realignment talk premature until Pac-12 has hard numbers on TV deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — University of Arizona President Robby Robbins says until Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff gives the conference’s leaders hard numbers on a future media rights deal, any talk about schools leaving the league is premature. Robbins spoke to a small group of reporters not far from Capitol Hill, where Arizona was hosting a Future of College Athletics Summit on Thursday. Robbins was cautious about providing a timetable for when the Pac-12 schools, saying only he expected to Kilavkoff to deliver a deal “soon.” Robbins predicted the Pac-12 would stay together.

