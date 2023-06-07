Man who shot at officer in patrol car dies after police shootout in Denver

DENVER (AP) — Denver police say a man who shot at a police officer sitting in a patrol vehicle has died after an exchange of gunfire. Police Chief Ron Thomas says the officer was shot three times in the torso Wednesday but that he was saved by his bulletproof vest. He says the officer was in his vehicle near the entrance to a hotel when he saw a man walk into the lobby then out again. Thomas says there were no words exchanged or any kind of confrontation before the man began shooting at the officer. The wounded officer was able to get out of the car, take cover and exchange shots with the suspect.

