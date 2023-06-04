Rick Adelman selected as winner of Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award

DENVER (AP) — Rick Adelman’s influence is all over this year’s NBA Finals. That makes his being honored during the title series even more fitting. Adelman was announced Sunday as the 18th recipient of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award. It is presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association. That preceded Game 2 of the NBA Finals between Denver and Miami. Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman is Rick’s son and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is a Portland native who vividly remembers Adelman’s Trail Blazers teams.

