Heat looking to get to the line more, while Nuggets vow to be better in Game 2

DENVER (AP) — For the Miami Heat, shooting at Denver’s 5,280 feet of mile-high altitude during Game 1 of the NBA Finals wasn’t a problem. Not shooting from the foul line 15 feet away from the rim was. The Heat made NBA history by shooting only two free throws in Game 1 as Denver struck first in the title series with a 104-93 win. It was the fewest free throw attempts ever by a team in a playoff game and makes one of the adjustments for Game 2 on Sunday simple to forecast: Expect Miami to go into attack mode. But the Nuggets say they can get much better as well.

