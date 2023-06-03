For Nuggets rookie Christian Braun, praise from mom is high praise indeed
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
DENVER (AP) — Nuggets rookie Christian Braun gets high praise from coach Michael Malone, and his star teammates Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray also rave about the rookie. And praise from them is nice, for certain. But it pales compared to praise from his mom. Lisa Braun is part of a basketball family. She and her six siblings in the Sandbothe family, all of them All-State players who went to college on athletic scholarships, were inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame together in 2019. She starred at Missouri, where she was a two-time All-Big Eight conference pick. And her kid is now in the NBA Finals.