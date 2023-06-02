Mile-High NBA advantage: Denver altitude helps Nuggets go unbeaten at home in playoffs

DENVER (AP) — Running up and down a basketball court in the thin air of Denver takes some getting used to. While the Miami Heat insist altitude wasn’t a factor in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it’s a real thing. There’s plenty of science that shows just how altitude impacts all athletes, from Olympians to basketball players. And that includes Nuggets players. But Denver has been using the lung-searing elevation to its advantage for years and is 9-0 at home in the playoffs this season. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and friends have a lot to do with the team’s success. But altitude deserves an assist.

