Ghost guns banned under new Colorado law signed by governor

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed a bill banning build-at-home firearms without serial numbers. The so-called ghost guns allow buyers to evade background checks and impede law enforcement’s ability to trace a firearm’s origin, and they’ve grown increasingly popular nationwide. Polis signed the bill into law on Friday. Eleven other states have already regulated ghost guns, which have been linked to high-profile mass shootings across the U.S. Under the new law, those who have such guns will be able to get them serialized at a licensed dealership by 2024. The dealer is required to run a background check before giving the firearm back, however.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

