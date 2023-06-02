For Heat, the familiar challenge of navigating a rocky road awaits

DENVER (AP) — Udonis Haslem has been through almost everything in his 20 seasons with the Miami Heat. On that list: Game 1 losses in the NBA Finals. He’s seen lots of those. Six of them, actually, in seven tries during his Heat career. Being down 1-0 in the finals against the Denver Nuggets is not optimal, but Haslem knows it doesn’t doom Miami, either. All three of his titles came in seasons where Miami lost Game 1 of the title series.

