JetBlue strikes a deal to sell Spirit’s LaGuardia operation if it succeeds in buying Spirit

JetBlue is trying to improve its chances of buying Spirit Airlines over government objections. On Thursday, JetBlue announced it had agreed to sell Spirit’s holdings at New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Frontier Airlines. The sale, however, is conditioned on JetBlue being able to complete its proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit. The Justice Department and several states are suing to prevent JetBlue from buying Spirit, arguing that it would reduce competition and drive up fares. JetBlue hopes it can undercut the government’s argument by selling some of Spirit’s assets to Frontier, another low-fare airline.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.