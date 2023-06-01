Biden thanks Air Force Academy graduates for choosing ‘service over self’; he stumbles after speech
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden has delivered a commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, thanking graduates for choosing “service over self.” But Biden said they now have the “great privilege” of leading in a world that will only get more confusing. The president told the more than 900 graduates they will need the qualities of resilience, creativity, endurance and commitment that they learned at the academy to deal with a range of global challenges. Near the end of the ceremony, the 80-year-old president turned to walk across the stage and tripped.