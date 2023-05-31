Former Broncos kicker Brandon McManus hoping for ‘equally great run’ with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon McManus started planning for the next chapter of his NFL career years ago. McManus would regularly seek out opposing special teams coaches during pregame warmups and introduce himself. He figured making contact and conversation might come in handy down the road. It did. His exchange with Jacksonville’s Heath Farwell a few years back in Buffalo and again last year in London made it much easier to cold-call Farwell last week after Denver surprisingly dumped McManus and his $3.75 million salary.

