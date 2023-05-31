Busy at French Open, Novak Djokovic keeping tabs on countryman Nikola Jokic in NBA Finals

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic might be busy trying to win the French Open but he definitely will be keeping tabs on how his friend and countryman Nikola Jokic fares in the NBA Finals with the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets will host Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Denver never has been to the league’s championship round. Djokovic said Wednesday night at Roland Garros that he hopes the Nuggets win their first title. Djokovic, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, and Jokic, a two-time NBA MVP, are both from Serbia, a European country of about 7 million.

