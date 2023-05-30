USA Basketball to play host to Puerto Rico in World Cup tuneup at Las Vegas

USA Basketball has finalized its schedule of exhibition games leading into this summer’s FIBA World Cup. It announced Tuesday that it will open the five-game slate against Puerto Rico in Las Vegas on Aug. 7. It will be the only World Cup warmup game in the U.S. for the Americans. The team will be coached by Golden State’s Steve Kerr. His assistants are Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga’s Mark Few. The roster of NBA players is still being assembled.

