Caleb Martin’s rise to NBA Finals becomes latest Heat undrafted success story

DENVER (AP) — Caleb Martin was undrafted coming out of college. He entered the NBA with almost no guarantees. He had to play in the G League. Charlotte let him go after two seasons. Desperate for a second chance, he joined the Miami Heat on a two-way contract to basically start from scratch again. That’s what it takes for some guys to make the league. And that’s what it took for Martin to make the NBA Finals. On a Heat team filled with undrafted contributors, Martin stood out and became the breakout star of the Eastern Conference finals. And now he heads to the NBA Finals against Denver starting Thursday.

