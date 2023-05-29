Colorado teen flouts school policy, wears Mexican and US flag sash to graduation

PARACHUTE, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado student barred from wearing a sash representing the flags of Mexico and the United States to her high school graduation did so anyway, partially covering it with another sash. Grand Valley High School graduate Naomi Peña Villasano told a local newspaper she was standing up for what she believes in. School officials had said she would be banned from graduation ceremonies if she wore the sash. She sought a court order against the school, but a federal judge ruled Friday that the ban was legal. Peña Villasano wore the sash on Saturday, partially covered with her Key Club International sash. No one tried to stop her from receiving her diploma.

