McMahon homers, drives in 5 as Rockies rally to beat Mets 11-10, take series

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon homered for the third straight game and drove in five runs, Charlie Blackmon also went deep and the Colorado Rockies outslugged the New York Mets 11-10. McMahon had a three-run double in a four-run fourth inning against Tylor Megill and hit a 437-foot, two-run homer to center field off Stephen Nogosek (0-1) an inning later when the Rockies scored five more times. Colorado erased a 6-2 deficit to take two of three in the series and complete a 5-2 homestand. Francisco Alvarez hit a three-run homer in six-run fourth, Francisco Lindor hit a solo shot and Tommy Pham drove in four for the Mets.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.