Yuli Gurriel has 4 hits to help Marlins rout Rockies 10-2

DENVER (AP) — Yuli Gurriel had four hits, Sandy Alcantara limited Colorado to two runs in six innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Rockies 10-2 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Alcantara (2-5) put together one of his best outings in what has been a difficult season, striking out three and allowing his second-fewest runs this season. Major league hitting leader Luis Arraez doubled in two runs in a three-run fifth inning that gave the Marlins a 5-1 lead. Jonathan Davis was 3 for 4 with a solo homer a day after being called up from Triple-A Jacksonville. Jorge Soler hit his team-leading 14th home run of the season, a solo shot to left field.

