Prosecutors widen child sex abuse case in polygamous sect

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have widened their case against the leader of a small polygamous group that resides near the Utah-Arizona border, adding charges that he recorded the child sexual abuse and detailing his encounters with children he took as wives in new filings published earlier this month. A federal grand jury last week issued a superseding indictment against 47-year-old Samuel Bateman. They accuse him in the indictment of recording the child sexual abuse and provide new details about how he took wives as young as 9 years old as he worked to win followers to start his own small offshoot group of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.