Explainer: What does the latest Colorado River proposal mean for California, Arizona, Nevada?
By KEN RITTER, AMY TAXIN AND SUMAN NAISHADHAM
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Facing the future with a dwindling Colorado River supply and intense pressure from the federal government, Arizona, California and Nevada have offered a plan to cut their water use significantly. The proposal announced Monday isn’t final. It calls for cities, irrigation districts and Native American tribes to accept federal money — and in some cases volunteer — to use less water over the next three years. To compensate water users for the cuts, the Biden administration plans to spend about $1.2 billion. The river that courses through the U.S. West serves 40 million people with drinking water, as well as water for irrigation and hydropower.