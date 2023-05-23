Díaz, Profar hits lead Rockies past Marlins 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz homered and doubled to drive in two runs and Jurickson Profar doubled twice to extend his on-base streak to 30 games and drive in another pair as the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Monday night. Bryan De La Cruz had four hits for the Marlins, scoring twice and Jacob Stallings had two RBIs on an infield force play and a single. With the score tied 2-all going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Díaz connected for his fourth home run, driving an offering from Edward Cabrera into the left field bleachers. Profar added a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh.

