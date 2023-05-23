Broncos release Brandon McManus, last holdover from team that won Super Bowl 50
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos severed ties with kicker Brandon McManus as they released the last holdover player from the team that won Super Bowl 50. The 31-year-old McManus announced he was being released on social media shortly before the Broncos made it official. McManus finished his nine-year career with Denver as the second-leading scorer in team history. He connected on a franchise-most 42 field goals of 50 or more yards in the regular season and the playoffs.