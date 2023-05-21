Seager 3 RBIs, Jung’s 9th HR leads Rangers over Rockies 13-3 for 3-game sweep

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in a five-run second inning and an RBI double in a six-run fifth, helping the Texas Rangers rout the Colorado Rockies 13-3 on for a three-game sweep. Seager had a two-run homer for the second straight day, also singling and scoring three times. He returned Wednesday after missing 31 games with a strained hamstring. Josh Jung put Texas ahead in the second against Connor Seabold with his ninth homer, a solo drive that tied the Los Angeles Dodgers’ James Outman for the rookie lead.

