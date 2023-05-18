COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith is one of the eight players announced Thursday as members of USA Basketball’s teams headed to the 3×3 World Cup in Austria later this month. Stanford’s Cameron Brink, three-time 3×3 World Cup player Cierra Burdick and USA Basketball veteran Linnae Harper will join Van Lith on the women’s team. The men’s team has the same four players who won gold for the U.S. at the AmeriCup in Miami last November. They’re Jimmer Fredette, Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis.

