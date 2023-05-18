Atlanta sells Brazilian winger Luiz Araújo, heading home to join Flamengo.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has agreed to sell Brazilian winger Luiz Araújo, who is heading back to his home country to play for Flamengo. The MLS club will receive a reported $10 million transfer fee from the deal. Araújo will remain with Atlanta through its match against New York Red Bulls next Wednesday. The 26-year-old has three goals and two assists for United this season, including a goal in a 4-0 rout of Colorado on Wednesday night. But he never quite lived up to expectations after coming to Atlanta as a designated player from French club Lille during the 2021 season.

