Almada, late flurry lift Atlanta United over Rapids 4-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Thiago Almada had a first-half goal and Atlanta United scored three times in the final 10 minutes of regulation to cruise to a 4-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids. Almada staked Atlanta United (6-4-3) to the lead for good with his sixth goal of the season — unassisted in the 29th minute. Luiz Araújo started the late scoring flurry for Atlanta United in the 80th minute when he took a pass from Brooks Lennon and scored for a third time this season. Tyler Wolff scored his first career goal — unassisted in the 87th minute — to make it 3-0. Lennon picked up another assist in the final minute of regulation when Giorgos Giakoumakis scored. Colorado (2-5-6) suffered its first road loss in its last seven matches (3-1-3).

