Rockies place first baseman CJ Cron on 10-day IL because of back spasms

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed first baseman C.J. Cron on the 10-day injured list because of back spasms. Cron left Sunday’s 4-0 win over Philadelphia in the third inning after popping out in his second at-bat. Cron knelt on one knee along the first base line and was looked at by team athletic trainers before walking off the field. The 33-year-old Cron is batting .228 with a team-high six homers and 20 RBIs. In each of the previous two seasons, Cron led Colorado in both home runs and RBIs.

