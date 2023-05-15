Colorado man once charged in missing wife’s presumed death denies involvement

DENVER (AP) — A man once charged with murder in the presumed death of his missing wife is denying having anything to do with her disappearance. In an interview with “Good Morning America” broadcast on Monday, Barry Morphew said authorities in Colorado have been wrong to focus on him as the person responsible for the death of Suzanne Morphew. She disappeared three years ago on Mother’s Day. Barry Morphew says authorities got “tunnel vision” and have too much pride to admit they need to look somewhere else. He is suing prosecutors and investigators for $15 million, accusing them of violating his constitutional rights.

