Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner hospitalized for tests after taking line drive to head

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was to spend the night in the hospital after being struck in the head by a line drive in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. Manager Bud Black said Feltner was undergoing a battery of tests. Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back to the mound at 92.7 mph. The ball went off the right, back side of Feltner’s head. The right-hander immediately collapsed to the ground as the ball deflected to first baseman C.J. Cron. Castellanos was safe with a single. Feltner didn’t appear to lose consciousness. He lay on his stomach and was squinting his eyes as two members of the Colorado training stuff sprinted to the mound. With the crowd hushed, Feltner eventually sat up, then got to his feet.

