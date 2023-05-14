Rapids move on without Alves amid match-fixing allegations

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Rapids played their first match Saturday night since attacker Max Alves was suspended by Major League Soccer after Brazil announced a national investigation into match fixing. While MLS and the Colorado Rapids did not name Alves in statements announcing his suspension, the player availability report on the league’s website listed him as “removed from team activities” ahead of a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union. Alves, 21, played in 10 of the Rapids’ 11 games this season, with seven starts. He scored one goal.

