Colorado’s Feltner has skull fracture, concussion from line drive

DENVER (AP) — Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos. Feltner was injured Saturday night and was likely to be discharged from Swedish Medical Center. He will not need surgery. Feltner was put on the 15-day injured list. When asked whether the 26-year-old right-hander will be out for days, weeks or months, Black said “probably on the longer end of that.”

