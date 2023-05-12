Mountain lion that swatted 11-year-old girl’s cheek killed in Colorado

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s wildlife officials said a mountain lion swatted an 11-year-old girl when she went to check the family’s chickens in their hen house Wednesday. The girl sustained a small puncture wound on her cheek. Colorado Parks and Wildlife later arrived at the scene, found the predator still in the wire mesh coop and killed it. This marks the 25th time a mountain lion attacked and injured a human in Colorado since 1990. Three other attacks over the same period resulted in human deaths. Officials believe this latest attack was defensive. The roughly 30-pound female mountain lion didn’t appear to be stalking the young girl because it didn’t mount a pursuit.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.