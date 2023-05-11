Brazil to launch national investigation into soccer match-fixing

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil will launch a national investigation into soccer match-fixing and the probe could have “international repercussions” The South American country’s soccer confederation said it had requested the government open the new probe. Justice Minister Flavio Dino’s announcement followed the decisions by several top-flight Brazilian clubs to suspend a handful of players as part of a state investigation. Dino said in a statement on Twitter that Brazil’s federal police will open a probe “due to the evidence of match-fixing in sports events, with inter-state and international repercussions.”

