Profar’s go-ahead single lifts surging Rockies by struggling Pirates 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to lift Colorado by Pittsburgh 4-3. Less than 24 hours after homering twice in a 10-1 rout, Profar gave the Rockies their eighth win in 10 games by lacing a Robert Stephenson pitch into left field to score Austin Wynns. Alan Trejo had two hits and an RBI for Colorado. Randal Grichuk added a run-scoring double as the Rockies earned their third straight series win. Andrew McCutchen went 3 for 3 and hit his seventh home run of the season for Pittsburgh. The Pirates have dropped 9 of 10.

