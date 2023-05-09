Wounded dean says student had been seen with gun before

DENVER (AP) — A student who shot two administrators at a Denver high school in March before later killing himself had been seen with a gun there in the weeks before, according to one of them. Wayne Mason is one of the two deans who was shot at East High School. In his first public comments since then, he said on Monday another student reported the sighting to the administration but Austin Lyle fled when officials tried to search him. A spokesperson for Denver Public Schools says he hasn’t been able to verify that account.

