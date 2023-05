Surgery for Avs’ Landeskog, will miss 2nd straight season

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is set to undergo a cartilage transplant operation in the hopes of alleviating a long-term injury to his right knee. He’s expected to miss the entire 2023-24 NHL season. Surgery is scheduled for Wednesday in Chicago. Landeskog also missed this past season while dealing with the injury. He has not played since helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup in June 2022. The 30-year-old from Sweden was an instrumental part of the Avalanche’s championship run with 22 points in 20 games. Landeskog is signed through 2029.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.