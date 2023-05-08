Colorado woman gets life for killing 11-year-old stepson

DENVER (AP) — A woman convicted of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Colorado and dumping his body over a bridge in Florida has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. During Monday’s sentencing, the judge called Letecia Stauch’s claim that she was insane and that one of her other personalities killed Gannon Stauch a disservice to those who are mentally ill. The sentencing came soon after jurors found Stauch guilty of all charges in the 2020 killing. Gannon’s father broke down in court while addressing him, saying he would never would have thought he was leaving him with his “murderer” when he went on a National Guard deployment.

