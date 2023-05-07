Mets fall under .500 as Doyle lifts Rockies to 13-6 win

NEW YORK (AP) — The skidding New York Mets fell under .500 for the first time since early April as Brenton Doyle’s first big league home run capped a seven-run fifth inning in the Colorado Rockies’ 13-6 win. The Mets are 3-11 since opening 14-7. New York didn’t spend a day under .500 last season on its way to winning 101 games, second-most in franchise history, and their only time with a losing record this year had been at 3-4. The six runs were as many as the Mets scored in their previous four games, but the 13 runs allowed were a season high.

