Abubakar, Ronan spark Rapids to 3-1 victory over Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Defender Lalas Abubakar scored early, Connor Ronan had three assists and the Colorado Rapids defeated the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-1. It took just 14 minutes for Abubakar to give Colorado the lead, using an assist from Ronan to find the net for the first time this season. Kévin Cabral stretched the lead to 2-0 when he took passes from Diego Rubio and Ronan in the 65th minute and scored for the second time this season. Ronan picked up his third assist in the 81st minute on Jonathan Lewis’ first score of the campaign. The Galaxy avoided the shutout on an unassisted goal by Preston Judd — his first — in the 89th minute. Colorado (2-3-6) improves to 7-1-2 in its last 10 match-ups with the Galaxy (1-6-3).

