Senga goes 6 innings, Nimmo homers as Mets top Rockies 1-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Kodai Senga pitched six innings of two-hit ball after a long layoff and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 1-0 to avoid falling under .500 for the second time this year. Brandon Nimmo homered and made a diving catch in center field after committing a costly baserunning blunder Thursday in Detroit. Drew Smith worked the seventh and David Robertson caught a break to strand two in the eighth when Ryan McMahon’s line-drive single hit pinch-runner Brenton Doyle on the leg between first and second for the final out of the inning. Adam Ottavino pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his fourth save. Colorado had its four-game winning streak snapped and was blanked for the second time this season.

