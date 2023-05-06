Booker scores 47, Durant adds 39, Suns beat Nuggets 121-114

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 47 points, Kevin Durant added 39 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Nuggets 121-114 to cut Denver’s lead to 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series. Booker — who came into the game averaging 35.4 points in these playoffs — had another massive offensive effort, shooting 20 of 25 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Durant shot just 12 of 31 from the field, but made 14 of 16 free throws. Denver’s Nikola Jokic finished with 30 points, 17 assists and 17 rebounds. The Suns will try to even the series in Game 4 on Sunday in Phoenix.

