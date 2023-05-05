Colorado politicians seek power to block social media users

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers pushed a bill to the governor’s desk that would allow politicians to block social media users from their private accounts just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would consider to what extent that’s legal. The idea has sparked a national debate as social media becomes an increasingly popular tool for politicians, blurring the line between personal accounts and public forums. That line has already spurred a litany of lawsuits, including one against former President Donald Trump, but legal precedent remains slim. Proponents argue that it’s merely drawing a line between public and private lives. Detractors worry it staunches the public’s access to their representatives and limits their free speech.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

